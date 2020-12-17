Snow, sleet and more in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow has been mixing with sleet here in this part of Schuylkill County for the past few hours. We are still expecting more heavy snow to continue overnight.

Roads in downtown Mahanoy City are snow-covered and winds are gusty. The snow was coming down quite steady and heavy at times.

Visibility was reduced to less than a mile and roads are completely covered. Here in the southern tier, there was the potential for some sleet to mix in overnight, but heavy snow is primarily the main concern.