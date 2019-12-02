Snow Makes the Morning Commute Tricky

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Winter weather made for a hazardous morning commute for so many people on Monday. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead was live in Susquehanna County at noon where the snow was still falling!

A winter weather mess left roads so snow-covered people in Susquehanna County got up early Monday Morning to keep roads and sidewalks clear.

“Businesses like progressive dental here, they need to be cleaned off first thing in the morning so that when patients get here they aren’t walking through the snow but as far as residential homes and stuff, they usually want you to wait until the snow is all done so we won’t be plowing them until later this evening” Said David Maxey, Maxed Out Landscape LLC

David Maxey, tells eyewitness News this is the first time he’s had to get out and plow this season.

“It’s our first time out plowing this year so far. First stop of the day. Hopefully, we get a little more coming but we’ll see what Mother Nature brings.”

Many plow drivers including Frank Purificato are planning to be out for hours.

“It’ll probably be a 12 hour/14 hour day all day. It’s my first season up here so it’s welcome to me. With all this snow, we’re expecting 14 I heard, inches. So I’m going to keep going until it’s done” said Frank Purificato, Matt Holbrook Landscape

Timothy Fischer went to Price Shopper to stock up on groceries before the snow got worse. He wants drivers to be careful while on the roads.

“It’s slippery because the ice underneath that formed yesterday afternoon and that makes it very slippery on the bottom. You can do a lot of spinning, it’s hard to find the bottom and find traction” said Timothy Fischer.

“Stay off the roads of you don’t need to be on them. They are slippery. There is still that layer of ice underneath the snow so if you go to hit the brakes you’re not going to stop immediately” noted Maxey.