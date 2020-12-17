Snow impacts travel in Monroe and Lackawanna Counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dangerous winter weather slams northeastern Pennsylvania, shutting down major highways.

Our crews were out as state police helped disabled vehicles and plows tried to keep up with the snowfall. The snow storm is really ramping up.

Eyewitness News was live in Scranton. We started out in Monroe County where some townships declared a snow emergency Wednesday morning. We saw conditions get more dangerous throughout the evening.

Snow started coming down just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and was steadily accumulating on the roads all day, too fast for plows to keep up.

“They’re slick, it’s icing up. Even after they plow, it’s kind of slippery afterwards. A lot of your hills when it gets icy, the roads that have major hills on them, that’s where you see a lot of problems,” Norm Henry of Monroe County said.

**this was downtown stroudsburg around 7pm.** Highways I-80 and I-380 were completely empty.

The only cars in sight were the ones that slid off the road. Other than that, just state police and snow plows.

All commercial vehicles were banned Wednesday night. Many of them hunkered down at truck stops like one in gouldsboro. The speed limit was reduced to 45 miles per hour.

At 9 p.m. emergency notifications alerted people to get off the road and seek shelter. The safest way to be out in the snow: bundle up and walk.

“We just decided to walk. It looks like a Christmas movie,” Katie Naughton said.

Snow was still coming down heavily in Scranton around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Road conditions were expected to get worse throughout the night.