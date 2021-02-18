Snow impacts road conditions in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The snow Thursday morning made for some messy travel across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Thursday Eyewitness News spoke with residents out and about, asking if they have had enough of winter this season.

We can’t quite catch a break this winter season here in northeastern and central PA, as another round of snow blankets the area. Eyewitness News met up with Allen Artz who was digging out but he said he doesn’t mind the snow compared to the heat.

“It’s fine, I mean it’s snow. It’s winter. What else are you going to do? You shovel the snow. I’m not moving to Florida,” Artz said.

Artz says he used to have a large property when he lived in New Jersey, which made digging out much worse.

“We lived in a property in New Jersey that was 60 by 120, with pavement all the way around and a two-car garage driveway, this is a piece of cake,” Artz said.

But not everyone in Pottsville is enjoying the second winter storm this week.

“I need some exercise. I needed to get out of the house. I hate the winter. We keep getting closer to spring. I can’t wait,” Bobby Whiteman, who was visiting Pottsville, said.

Barbara Doyle from Pottsville tells Eyewitness News while she enjoys the snow and winter weather, she just wishes she could go snowtubing with some of her friends.

“I would love to have somebody, I’d say “Hey, you want to go snow riding?”, but unfortunately nobody’s at my age I guess that wants to do that, broken bones and stuff,” Doyle said.

With more light snow in the forecast tonight, you’ll want to check the latest travel conditions for the morning commute by 511 PA and pahomepage.com.