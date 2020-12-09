Snow creates havoc for drivers in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were dozens of crashes across the area Wednesday.

We were seeing snowfall for the majority of the day. The slushy roads were a result. These slippery conditions made for several safety concerns for drivers.

Driving in the snow is not one of the easiest things to do.

“We almost got into an accident, hit a car, coming down Park Avenue, and we were going slow,” Michael Walter said.

Walter is a long-time resident of Wilkes-Barre. When he woke up Wednesday morning, he wasn’t expecting to see a winter wonderland from his window.

“Not at all. I was shoveling my sidewalk and I saw the city truck come down and I said ‘did you order this?” and he said ‘No, I thought you did.’ It’s unexpected, definitely unexpected,” Walter said.

There have been several crashes across our area Wednesday. In Jessup, a pick-up truck slid into an embankment off Casey Highway. Also on the Casey Highway in Jermyn, a pick-up truck towing a trailer ran into the median.

Three cars were involved in an accident on the Central Scranton Expressway and there were several multi-vehicle accidents on Pittston Avenue inbound around the 1900 and 2000 block resulting in a few hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

There were no injuries reported in any of these accidents. PennDOT says they have over 200 snow plows working in our area.

“We did not pre-treat the roads prior to the storm because of the timing of the storm. We already had our crews on the road at 4 a.m. and it did not start snowing until much later than that,” Jessica Kalinoski with PennDOT said.

If you’d like to track the snow plows in your area, check out PA511. You can find traffic updates there as well.

The snowfall has stopped, but that doesn’t mean you should take any less caution on the roads tonight. As you can see, they’re still very slick and can be dangerous.