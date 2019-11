WBRE/WYOU-TV: Snow moving through northeastern and central Pennsylvania caused several problems for drivers Tuesday morning.

PennDOT crews worked to treat roadways, but many roads became snow covered. Several accidents were reported.

In South Abington Township, Eyewitness News spoke to a driver who’s car went off the Morgan Highway and into an embankment.

Officials warn drivers to take it slow on the roads and anticipate a slippery commute Tuesday morning.