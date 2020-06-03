Smooth primary for Pennsylvania despite circumstances

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced the primary election went smoothly Tuesday.

Approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters applied for and were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot. For those who voted in person, masks and face shields were provided for poll workers and were required for voters. Hand sanitizer and floor-marking tape were also available.

Due to the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots and Governor Tom Wolf’s executive order, the Department of State anticipates some delays in vote-counting and the release of final results.

Counties are committed to counting votes as early and quickly as possible, but their first priority is always to accurately and securely count every vote.

As unofficial election results become available from counties, they will be posted on the department’s elections return site at www.electionreturns.pa.gov.

Voters also used new voting systems with paper trails in 22 counties for the first time.

“Today, we marked two major milestones in Pennsylvania’s electoral history,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “For the first time, Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, and they did so in impressive numbers. And all 67 counties have now deployed new, more secure and accessible voting systems with voter-verifiable paper ballots. I am extremely thankful for and proud of Pennsylvania’s dedicated election officials, poll workers and, of course, voters.”