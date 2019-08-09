Smokey the Bear turns 75

(WBRE/WYOU) — Happy Birthday, Smokey!

Smokey the Bear, the Forest Service Mascot famous for his, sage wisdom on how to prevent fires turns 75-years-old today.

Smokey is the longest-running public service ad campaign in the country, first appearing on a poster on this day in 1944. He was originally brought to life by artist Albert Staehle.

The beloved safety icon’s message about wildfire prevention has influenced generations of people, and for his milestone birthday, some of Smokey’s celebrity friends are helping to spread his fire safety message.

Betty White, Stephen Colbert and Al Roker are lending their voices to the effort.

To find Smokey the Bear Birthday Celebration events, or to get tips on fire safety outdoors, visit Smokey Bear 75th or SmokeyBear.com .