Smoke-free initiative at the VA

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Smoking in the military dates back a century ago to World War I. But now the veteran population is bracing for a major no-smoking initiative. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains how a new national policy will impact men and women who’ve served.

Smoking is a way of life for 33-year-old Military Veteran Frank Rozaieski of Old Forge. “It is. It is my thing,” he said as he lit up a smoke on Thursday outside the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. “It’s nice because you only need to walk ten feet out the door sometimes,” he said.

But those days are numbered. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has ordered sites like the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center to go smoke-free.

“VA has been one of the only health care systems in the country that has still allowed smoking on campus so it’s going to be a significant change both for our veteran patients and for our employees,” said Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Director Russell Lloyd.

Visitors and volunteers, as well as contractors and vendors, will also face the restrictions set to take effect October 1. Mr. Rozaieski said, “This new thing that’s coming into effect, I mean they’re saying you’ve got to walk off the property which is a half a mile so it’s a little different.”

The new, smoke-free initiative will impact more than just people who use cigars, cigarettes and pipes. It will also apply to anyone who uses such things as e-cigarettes, e-cigars and vape pens. Mr. Lloyd said, “It’s a very significant effort on behalf of the VA to improve the overall health of our patients and our employees by removing that adverse health impact from the environment.”

With the new policy comes an expected need to help vets kick the habit.

“We’re looking at it as an opportunity,” said Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager Ann Kwiatkowski.

With a smoking cessation program, nicotine replacement therapy and a veterans cessation support group already in place, Ms. Kwiatkowski sees the new initiative as a perfect fit to what she calls a whole health strategy.

“We’re moving away from a disease focus perspective to one that focuses more on the patient. What’s most important to them and partnering with them to achieve their health care goals and live their best life,” Ms. Kwiatkowski said.

A life without on-campus smoking. The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs requires all VA medical centers nationwide to implement a smoke-free policy by the end of the year.