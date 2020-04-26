Small Town Hope

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local woman who grew up in a small town in Susquehanna County has dreamed of owning her own restaurant. That dream has become a reality, but with the pandemic comes new challenges and renewed hope.

“Some days are good, some days are bad. It was always my dream to own my own restaurant. Usually it is busy by 8 o’clock in the morning and as you can tell we can only do orders to go,” Sunrise Cafe owner Sonya Perrington said. “My doubts were that I was very scared, nervous. Should I open my doors? Close my doors? So I did some research and orders to go is okay. My staff members want to come back to work when it is good. My customers support me, truly. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today.”

“I feel that a lot of small businesses just aren’t going to make it. Some of them operate day to day or week to week and you know there is not a lot of money coming in. This is certainly slow compared to what she normally does here,” John Kelleher of Hallstead said.

“I love my customers like they’re my own family. They’re all good to me, loyal, and they all say they can’t wait to come back and sit and enjoy the conversations. To get up every morning and go? This is my dream and if I want to make ends meet or grow, I have to open the doors,” Perrington said.

Perrington tells Eyewitness News she hopes things get better soon. Like Perrington, many business owners across northeastern and central Pennsylvania are holding on to that same hope.