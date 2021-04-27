BRAINTRIM TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A small plane, with five people on board, was practicing landing and taking off the Susquehanna River when it struck powerlines on Monday around 3:00 p.m., according to the FAA.
The FAA says a single-engine Cessna 208 equipped with floats hit the high-tension wire near Laceyville and continued flying before landing at the Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating.
- Big tech companies grilled about misinformation, power by senators
- Experts: Biden efforts starting to ‘pay off’ at southern border
- Former NY Giant, 82, allegedly found with large amounts of cocaine
- ‘Move Over’ law goes into effect, police warn drivers to pay attention
- Small plane strikes powerlines in Wyoming County