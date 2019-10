EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It's been almost a decade since a borough in Luzerne County took on more than $100 million in damages in the wake of flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee. West Pittston is still trying to put together a plan to make sure they never see that kind of problem again.

Flooding, an issue back in 2011 in West Pittston, was revisited Wednesday night with a feasibility study on how to mitigate that issue. Four months after public input on controlling flood damage, municipal officials and design leaders met again at Wyoming Area High School to present their proposals to fight flooding.