Small businesses react to Governor Wolf’s decision

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The clock is still winding down for some Pennsylvania businesses ordered to close their doors.

They could face legal action in just a matter of hours. The updated information from the governor’s office regarding business closures will be welcome news to many small business owners, such as owners of laundromats. Some business owners say the closure order could mean the end of their business.

There was a rush of people at the Spots Be Gone Laundromat on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Friday. . It will close later Friday night.

“It’s a little difficult you know because we have a lot of customers all the time. People sometime are afraid what’s happening here so it’s a little hard,” manager Enlly Arias said.

Debra Vasquez does not have her own washer or dryer. She says she will do her clothes by hand. She says she’s very frightened by what is unfolding before her eyes with Covid-19.

“It’s sad, I mean people are getting sick and dying. I never thought we’d live through something like this. Never thought we’d see something like this,” Vasquez said.

Mary Duque owns A.D.S. Dry Cleaners and Tailoring on Main Street in Luzerne. She was meeting with customers outside her business. Her doors are now closed.

“This is our bread and butter. We hope they are going to have help for us. I don’t know how we are going to make it without getting some type of help,” Duque said.

Jeff Mutchler empathizes with Duque but overall supports the governor’s actions.

“I think we should be shutdown for a good month and sit home connect with our families and stay away from everybody,” Mutchler said.

State Representative Aaron Kaufer is pushing for financial assistance from both the Federal and State Governments.

“Our small business owners are really in need of trying to figure out how they are going to keep their doors open and not only pay their own mortgage but also the one where there is the business,” Kaufer said.