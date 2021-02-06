Small businesses prepare for Big Game menus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – All eyes are on Tampa this weekend, even from right here in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Small businesses are gearing up for a busy night.

It’s Christmas Day for the Chicken Coop. They’re getting ready to open at 50% capacity, but also prepare hundreds of takeout orders.

Chicken Coop Manager Seth Griffith says they’re prepared for their anticipated busiest day of the year.

“Oh, we got the sauces rolling, we’ve got the wings rolling in, we’re cracking full speed. Super Bowl is the busiest day in the whole entire year. We got wing orders stacked behind, we’re ready to go,” said Griffith.

They do have some Big Game specials including 50 wings for $42 or 100 wings for $82.