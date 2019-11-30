Small Business Saturday in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shoppers are getting in a few more hours of a day designed to support mom-and-pop retailers. It’s Small Business Saturday, now in its 10th year nationally.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” FM Kirby Center artistic director Anne Rodella said.

The hustle and bustle of holiday shopping kicked into gear during Black Friday. But the doorbusters don’t end there. Shoppers were making their way through local retailers for Small Business Saturday.

“Maybe get an early start on some Christmas gifts, I don’t know, for grandparents, for uncles and aunts,” shopper Natasha Young said.

According to American Express, last year, an estimated 104 million consumers shopped during Small Business Saturday, spending nearly $18 billion at independent retailers and restaurants. It’s a day that’s crucial for entrepreneurs hoping to promote their business.

“It really highlights the small businesses in the community and helps them get additional business. That’s what they need. They need your support. They need you to come in, look around. You’re bound to find something that fits someone in your life or even yourself,” retail associate at Bee Hive Gift Shop Ann Toole said.

“I found this awesome candle 25 percent off. It smells great. So happy to support downtown businesses,” shopper Tara Rhodes said.

Rhodes is a small business owner herself, but before she heads into the office, she’s making sure to help out her fellow small business owners.

“The importance, it’s immense. It’s so vital to our community to support the small businesses in the Wilkes-Barre area. We give back so much,” Rhodes said.

Helen Kaucher was taking part in the holiday arts market at the FM Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. She tells Eyewitness News she loves to see the support after all of the hard work and passion she puts into her products.

“Everything I make by hand and I take great care into doing that. A lot of my paper is made by using junk mail and cereal boxes and flower petals,” Kaucher said.

It’s a hectic day, but well worth it in the end.

Activities and events for children were also offered throughout the day on Public Square to help bring more people into the local shops.