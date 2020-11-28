Small Business Saturday celebrated in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Small Business Saturday is the busiest day of the year for small businesses, but the day is more important this year, as many have been impacted by the pandemic.

“They’re suffering, like all of us are suffering. And I think it’s really important to support them, be out there, make those purchases, and continue to make those connections,” said Lisa Golding of Scranton.

In Scranton, the Small Business Saturday Initiative was organized by Scranton Tomorrow. Michael Gilmartin is the Chairman of Scrantoon Tomorrow’s Board. He’s also the owner of the boutique Nada & Company.

“That’s the importance in my opinion of the meaning of shop local. To share your dollars when you’re going to go shopping and make a purchase within the local community because those are the people who are also going to give back to the community,” said Gilmartin.

This year has brought change. Smaller businesses saw less crowds on Small Business Saturday. Owners say the pandemic has also made them reinvent their way of business.

“We’re doing a lot more deliveries and phone orders and Instagram sales. Social media is a big help to many of us,” said Kathi Davis, Owner of Over The Moon.

“Small businesses Saturday definetley looks and feels a little bit different but I think enthusiasm and support is going to be even greater this year because everyone wants to shop local and support small,” said Maggie Zayac, Owner of The Daisy Collective.

Customers tell us local businesses are more than just places to buy things from. They say their local shops are special.

“It’s really a family where you’re supporting each other, you get to know each other’s family, their parents, their children as they grow up. I think it’s really important to have that community connection because then you’re there for them just as much as they’re there for you,” said Golding.