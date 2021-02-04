Small business hoping for ‘big game’ weekend

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many local businesses are starting to take pre-orders for ‘big game’ orders this weekend.

Many small businesses have been rocked by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. For some, giant orders of things like wings and pizza could make or break, whereas most years they’d just keep the lights on.

Take, for instance, “A Slice of Heaven”, just over the bridge from Shickshinny in the Borough of Monanaqua. They’ve been open for 16 years, the first 13 of them as a small takeout place, the last three as a full restaurant in an old church.

Owner Doreen Guszak says there are so many businesses like hers that have been able to weather the storm of covid-19 through community support. She understands a lot of people are still hurting and stimulus checks have all but run out.

This year, however, every pizza, six-foot sub, or large order of wings is going to mean that much more.

“Usually, the Super Bowl is a little bit crazy around here. We go through lots of wings, probably about eight to 10,000 wings on a normal super bowl we’re a little nervous about what this year will bring. It’s usually crazy and busy so we’re hoping for another busy year.”

Guszak tells Eyewitness News they haven’t really had to contemplate shutting down completely this year, but she knows businesses that have.

Many local businesses are hoping that small gatherings from Williamsport over to Stroudsburg and Pottsville up to Scranton will be able to give that much-needed boost as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.