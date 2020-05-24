Small business back for Memorial Day weekend

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Memorial Day weekend is a critical financial period for a lot of areas, including those in the yellow phase of reopening for a few days now.

Downtown Jim Thorpe in Carbon County was busy with small businesses and tourism. Local business owners say Sunday is the busiest they’ve seen this Carbon County community since last October.

“People are just cooped up and they’ve told us. They’ve just felt kind of contained and stuff. It’s nice to just come on out and have a good time,” Pocono Biking owner Paul Fogal said.

“I just heard somebody complaining that they couldn’t find a place to park, which tells me that things have finally loosened up,” Soundcheck owner ‘Trooper’ Pompa said.

Business owners say visitors are dong their part with social distancing and sanitary guidelines.