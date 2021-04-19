Slow travel on I-180, Route 220 in Montoursville due to bridge maintenance

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT has started construction on bridges in Lycoming County, between the Northumberland County line and Clinton County line, on Interstate 180 and Route 220.

Maintenance crews will be working on the bridges, causing lane closures on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists and drivers should use caution, slow down and watch for traffic through the construction zone.

