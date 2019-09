(WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a lot of excitement at the Bucks T-4 Lodge in Big Sky, Montana.

Somehow a bear managed to climb through a window and settle down for some shuteye in a bathroom. The bear attracted lots of attention from staff and guests, with many people recording video and taking pictures.

Game wardens were called in. They tranquilized the bear and carried it safely outside. He was back in the wild Wednesday.