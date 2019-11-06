Slaughter Elected Williamsport Mayor

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After an exciting election day in Lycoming County, Derek Slaughter has secured the position of mayor of Williamsport.

Derek Slaughter announced his win last night at his watch party at the Holiday Inn. He was up running against Republican Businessman Eric Beiter. Mayor Gabriel Campana also ran in the election as a write-in for a fourth term as mayor. Slaughter says he is looking forward to making big changes in the city in 2020.

“It feels great it really does I’m just grateful to all of the voters in Williamsport for putting their trust in me to my campaign team they did a great job all of our volunteers our short term goals are really just restoring trust in city hall.”

Slaughter is the first Democratic Mayor of Williamsport since 1988.