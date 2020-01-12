‘Ski For Colin’ Fundraiser for Suicide Prevention Programs

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a beautiful day on Elk Mountain and people could hit the slopes for a cause. The Ski for Colin fundraiser was held on Sunday.

“Ski for Colin event has two goals. The first is to honor Colin, my son, who passed away from suicide. To honor his memory, and also what he loved to do, and that was be in the outdoors,” Dan O’Rourke, Co-Founder of Ski for Colin, said.

Colin died eight years ago at the age of 27. Dan O’Rourke says his daughter, and Colin’s twin sister, Shauna, spearheaded the event.

“The mountain gives us 200 ski passes. And we sell them for 25 dollars. And that money all goes to the profits of Ski for Colin, and also we have a basket raffle in there all donated by our supporter,” O’Rourke said.

The proceeds from Ski for Colin go towards supporting families of suicide victims and prevention programs, like the Northeast Pennsylvania Suicide Prevention Initiative.

“Because of groups like theirs, we are stepping out of the shadows and trying to intervene to save a life. If all of our efforts could save one life, we’ve been successful,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke says both his children learned how to ski at two and a half years old. He tells me Colin’s favorite place to ski was Elk Mountain, which is why the fundraiser is being held here.

“We just take it one day at a time. We miss him every second of every day,” O’Rourke said.