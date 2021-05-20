Skeletal remains found in Mount Carmel Township

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We now know that a police investigation in Mount Carmel Township Tuesday night was a result of the discovery of human remains.

According Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, skeletal remains were found by turkey hunters in a wooded area at the bottom of an embankment off of Route 901.

Kelley says an autopsy will be performed Thursday at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.