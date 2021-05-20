Skeletal remains found in Mount Carmel Township

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We now know that a police investigation in Mount Carmel Township Tuesday night was a result of the discovery of human remains.

According Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, skeletal remains were found by turkey hunters in a wooded area at the bottom of an embankment off of Route 901.

Kelley says an autopsy will be performed Thursday at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos