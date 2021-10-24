Skaters return to ice at James R. Eister Youth & Community Center

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local ice skating rink in Sunbury, Northumberland County was closed last year, but they’re finally reopen to the public.

Eyewitness News has more from skaters on what it’s like to be back on the ice.

“It’s fun, falling, sliding,” Sunbury resident Jeffrey Fetterman said.

A few weeks ago, the James R. Eister Youth & Community Center reopened its skating rink for the first time since before the pandemic.

“It’s amazing and we’re happy that everything is now open, that we see people again and it’s been different and all that,” maintenance crew member Dave Mendler said.

It hasn’t as busy as pre-COVID times but they’re glad to see some new and familiar faces.

“We don’t really get to see those people outside of here so we knew that they were pretty devastated to not have it last year but they’re excited to be back and we’re excited for them,” community center admissions staff member Emily Houtz said.

Friends who have been skating at the rink for years are hoping there’s not more shutdowns, but are enjoying the ride while they can.

“It’s nice not having people sometimes because you have more room to do tricks and stuff but like other than that I feel like more people should come you know and enjoy it,” Williamsport resident Abby Paz said.

“I’m happy about it but I’m also nervous that something is just going to hit us again. Like it’s so nerve-racking but people are getting back out there and I think it’s really great,” Williamsport resident Jinx Alynn Burke said.

Kids hitting the ice say they’re glad to be doing normal activities again.

“It’s good to finally get out,” Williamsport resident Vienna Trojan said.

“It feels really good to be doing fun stuff again,” Montgomery resident Chloe Gingery said.

“It has been fun because my neighbor has fallen many times and it’s funny and I’ve got to meet some new people and see how they skate,” Sunbury resident Paityn Reich said.

For more information on their public skating hours, head to www.sunburypa.org or Facebook.