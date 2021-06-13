Sixth annual Swoyersville Strawberry Social provides opportunity for sweet time

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The harvest of the late spring brought out Luzerne County residents with an eye on sweet treats.

The sixth annual Swoyersville Strawberry Social took place at Slocum Street Park Sunday. It’s a chance for locals to taste the recent crop of strawberries, which farmers say has been the best in years.

Lots of whipped topping was used Sunday! Swoyersville Mayor Christopher Concert was part of a group that picked 100 pounds of strawberries themselves from local farms. He says this festival a great way for the community to come together.

“It’s strawberry-picking season so I went and picked 100 pounds of strawberries and chopped them up, that’s how this all started. Now every year we end up getting more and more so as long as they keep coming, I’ll keep picking,” Concert said.

The strawberry shortcake was free and there was blueberry too for those with strawberry allergies.