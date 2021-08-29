Sixth annual Never Forgotten Ride honors fallen officers and first responders

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Riders from all over the area were hitting the road to honor first responders and their families.

The sixth annual “Never Forgotten Ride” started on Court Street in Scranton Sunday morning. Nearly 200 riders headed on a 65-mile tribute to Waymart and back.

The benefit began as a way to pay tribute to all fallen officers, but expanded to include first responders. The funds raised also support the police academy at Lackawanna College.

“We’re here for the community. They’re here for us. A show of support for everyone involved,” Scranton Chief of Police Leonard Namiotka said.

“It’s good to show support and they know it’s a police-related function and yet you can see over 100 bikes and we still have over a half-hour to go,” Never Forgotten Treasurer Michael Cammerota said.

Organizers were hoping to raise up to $2,000 through raffles and t-shirt sales. Riders paid $20 each and $15 per passenger.