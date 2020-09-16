Six months later, small businesses still buckling from restrictions

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wednesday marks six months since restrictions were put in place in Pennsylvania due to the pandemic.

Half a year later, thousands of small businesses continue to feel the effects.



We spoke with business owners who tell us they are still suffering months later.one of the many businesses affected was restaurants such as coney island lunch on Lackawanna Avenue in Scranton.

The small restaurant was forced to do take out meals only which hardly brought in any revenue. Luckily the restaurant has its building paid off. But they do have to pay $13,000 a year in property tax.

Coming up with that number felt impossible. Pete Ventura, the owner, says even still the restaurant is struggling to stay afloat 6 months later due to only being able to have 25% capacity only allowing 17 customers in at a time.

“We have door dash so we do a lot of door dash delivery but it’s not the same because just like a bar, a restaurant sells sodas and stuff like that inside; and that’s where the money is. You don’t sell too much of that because people mostly have soda at home or at their office so that is the real profit in the business and that’s gone.”

Coney Island Hot Dogs have also had to cut their hours due to not seeing so many people coming in for dinner hours with more people working from home.