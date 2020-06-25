Six loans available for Pottsville businesses

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Savas Logothetides, the executive director of Pottsville Area Development Corporation (PADCO) and the Pottsville mayor, James Muldowney, and PADCO designed a relief program to help small businesses from COVID-19.

PADCO took $50,000 out of their revolving loan fund to help establish a small business emergency loan fund. Although, any business in the city of Pottsville is eligible for the loan for $5,000, there are 10 loans total from this program. With applications due July 15th, there are six loans left.

“We thought that they would go very quickly, given the circumstances, however the businesses in Pottsville that I’ve seen who have adapted have done very well, so maybe it’s a good thing,” Logothetides said.

Logothetides says he is surprised not all of them have been given out, but he says maybe that’s a good thing. He’s noticed many Pottsville businesses have adapted well over the past few months.

Businesses can apply for the loan here.