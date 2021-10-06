Six displaced after flames break out inside Pittston home

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to a home on the 100 block of Parsonage Street in Pittston for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke coming from the front doors of a home.





Flames were reported in the hallway and closet area in a portion of the home.

Firefighters say there were three occupants on the side of the home where the fire started and three other occupants living in other sections of the home. All of the residents exited safely.

With help from Kingston and Pittston crews, firefighters were able to control fire quickly. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.