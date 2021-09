ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hanover Township Fire Department officials say about 90 employees of several companies at the Hanover Distribution Center cannot leave their places of work because of a large sinkhole.

The road collapsed on Earth Conservancy Drive and South Main Street in Ashley. It’s believed water pressure caused the road to collapse.

It’s the only access road to the companies. Fire officials say employees will have to remain at their companies at least for the time being.