LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — April Williams of Lock Haven won the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 on Christmas Eve 2021.

She’s been playing since she was 18, but never won more than $20. Her son didn’t believe her and was too choked to speak when he saw the winning ticket.

As a single mom of three she is thrilled to have some extra funds to pay off her house and put some money in the bank.

