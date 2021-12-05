Singing “loud for all to hear” and spreading cheer in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local town is spreading holiday cheer Buddy the Elf style Sunday evening.

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert hosted performers to “sing loud for all to hear” in Kingston to raise money for local charities. This is the eighth year the mayor has had this concert.

Money will be given to Valley Santa, Valley for the Heart Benefits, and one Swoyersville family in need. Mayor Concert is happy to have everyone back together after the pandemic canceled last year’s event.

“It feels really good to be back together again, and you know you invite people and they all came out tonight. We got to help one another, we’re all in this boat together and you know you can help people this holiday season you should do it,” Concert said.

Concert asks for people to reach out to him via Facebook if they are interested in donating still.