Simpson Star shining bright for Christmas season

FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A symbol of the Christmas season has become a merry and bright tradition for folks in one part of Lackawanna County.

The Simpson Star lighting brings holiday joy and celebrates memories made in the community over the last 50 years.

Crowds gathered to watch the north star illuminate the sky from atop a hill overlooking Simpson Tuesday night in Fell Township. Each December, newcomers and regulars take part in the community Christmas tradition.

“I’m excited because I never came here before. I never experienced something lit live and anything. This is really amazing,” Simpson resident Caige Nolan said.

“I’ve been watching the star ever since its inception back in the 1970s,” Simpson resident Joe Kluck said.

More than five decades ago, area families came together to create something special for the town, symbolic of their Christian backgrounds.

“It came from a lot of people who gave money that they didn’t have, or they were limited to, to create it and to keep it going for these 50 years,” Simpson Redevelopment Company secretary/treasurer Joe Scotchlas said.

That something became the Simpson Star and it’s glowed each holiday season since.

“I wanted him to see this because he can bring his little sister up in a couple years and tell her what he’s seen tonight,” Simpson resident John Vilski said.

89-year-old Louise Yavoroski lit the star on its 50th anniversary in honor of her late husband Stanley. The electrical engineer designed the star and passed away shortly after, leaving behind a glowing resemblance of his legacy.

“You have no idea the memories that go with this star. My husband would be so proud,” Yavoroski said.