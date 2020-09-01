Sign made for Eagle Scout project stolen in Schuylkill County

TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A welcome sign was stolen over the weekend in the borough of Tremont, sending the community on a search to find it.

The sign was created by a high school student as a project. Now he and his family have words for the person who took it. Two welcome signs stand at every Tremont entrance. One welcoming you to the borough, the other welcoming you to the anthracite region.

“First off I would like to know why they took it,” Tremont borough council president Bob Dumore said.

On Monday, Dunmore noticed the black welcome sign commemorating the coal region was stolen at the intersection of Donaldson Avenue and Vaux Avenue.

“Number one it was representing something that our ancestors in this region did for quite a while. And the second thing was, it was my grandson’s Eagle project which meant a lot to me,” Dunmore said.

Dunmore’s grandson, Tyler Stokes helped make the sign for his Eagle Scout project.

“Definitely ruined the mood for the day,” Stokes said.

Stokes worked with the historical society and borough council to bring the signs to life. Seeing one missing was an upsetting moment for the family.

“It took months to get all the things together, all the hard work that were put in by tens of people,” Stokes said.

Dunmore reported it to the police. With the help of a Facebook post, police identified the culprit as a 20-year-old from Pine Grove.

“To have something, that people work so hard for, to be foolishly removed, for no reason other than I don’t have a reason is totally unacceptable,” Tremont Police Department Chief Michael Conway said.

Police intend to file charges. Fortunately the stolen sign is in good condition and will return to its place to welcome people to the area where coal was once king.