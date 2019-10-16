Showing the ability in disability at 7th Annual Transition Fair.

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 100 students are gathering for the seventh annual Transitions Fair in Taylor. The fair focuses on special-needs students getting ready for life after school.

Allied Services NEIU 19 and a number of schools have come together for the Transitions Fair at Allied Services in the Stauffer Industrial Park in Taylor.

“This is a transition fair for students that are transitioning from school age to the workforce, and we’re here to offer services to make that transition a little smoother,” Mericia Mills of Keystone Community Resources said.

Several vendors turned out to show students with disabilities they have numerous possibilities after high school.

“All the resources that are out there for them, whether it’s colleges, support services, employers, there are just so many services that they are eligible for that not a lot of parents, teachers and students know about,” Dave Genovese, Transition Coordinator for Special Education, Scranton School District said.

Christian Budney, an Independent Living Specialist, is happy to see more and more people are being represented in the community.

“A lot of companies are finding the benefits of employing somebody with a disability,” Budney said.