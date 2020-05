HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A show of support for the people on the front lines of the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders organized a salute in Hazleton to the doctors, nurses, and staff who have helped COVID-19 patients. They were out honking horns and sounding sirens to call attention to the people who put their own safety at risk.

Tuesday’s event took place outside the Lehigh Valley Health Network-Hazleton test sites.