Shoveling snow for cold cash

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snowstorm created an opportunity to do what many of us have done when we were teenagers, making a little extra spending cash shoveling.

That’s what Eyewitness News found two cousins doing Thursday in south Wilkes-Barre. They were clearing sidewalks along Carey Avenue and helping dig out some neighbors whose vehicles were buried in heavy snow.

“We’re just, you know, going around the neighborhood shoveling to get, you know, make some extra money, you know, because we’re in high school so we got, you know, pick up a little hobby,” 15-year-old Abdullah Carson said.

“This is different. You know, this is a lot different. This is a lot of snow, a lot of inches. It’s giving us like, like… This is a workout,” 16-year-old Muhammad Samake said.

The two teenaged cousins planned to split $25 per job for all of their hard work.