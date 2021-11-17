Shots fired at Sherman Hills in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drama Wednesday in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood as gunshots rang out.

One suspect was charged in connection with the shots fired. A search is now on for another man believed to be involved in the shooting.

This investigation is still unfolding. Wilkes-Barre Police say they have filed charges against 37-year-old Arless Leito from Chicago. It started as shots fired. Nobody was injured by that gunfire. That led to a home being surrounded by police.

A man police say is a possible suspect in a shots fired incident at the nearby Sherman Hills Housing Complex was inside an apartment building on North Hancock Street. He eventually came out and was taken into custody.

This all began just before noon on Empire Court at Sherman Hills Housing Complex when police responded to a report of shots fired.

“Police were patrolling the area, they heard shots fired in Sherman Hills area. Police responded, they observed some video footage and they tracked the suspect vehicle to the location. They observed the suspect enter the building. We searched the building and negotiated the people to come out,” Wilkes-Barre Police Department Chief Joe Coffay said.

The situation was made all the more urgent with information that several young children were inside the apartment

“Once the perimeter was secured we determined there were three young children within the house with a possible suspect. They then started to negotiate with the suspect to come out. He ended up coming out. We removed the children from the residence,” Coffay said.

Police searched the apartment for a possible second suspect. As of late Wednesday afternoon, that second suspect was not located inside the apartment building. Police also seized the suspect vehicle, which was taken away on a flatbed.

Neighbors watched the drama unfold.

“Where I live I heard gunshots, babies crying, women screaming, cars peeling out every night. It’s a common thing in this part of the neighborhood here,” Dave Richards of Wilkes-Barre said.

Lino Cardoso owns a grocery store on nearby Coal Street.

“This area is always a problem. This area especially from Sherman Hills and through this place from the complex always a problem,” Cardoso said.

The man in the video who came out of the house surrendered to police. He was identified as Arless Leito and was charged Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for a second suspect.