Shots fired at Hazleton homes for second night in a row

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police are responding after more than a dozen shots are fired at a home in the 100 block of South Pine Street early Friday morning.

Both Hazleton and State Police are on scene investigating. There are no reports of injuries.

This is the second night in a row where police responded to shots fired at homes in the city.

Nearly 50 shots were fired at two Hazleton homes along West 11th Street late Wednesday night. That’s about two miles away from the location where the latest shots were fired.

