HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Shortline Coach USA, which typically has bus routes from Wayne County to Manhattan three times a day, will temporarily suspend the service.

The company tells Eyewitness News that starting Friday all routes from Lords Valley, Hawley, Mildford and Honesdale to New York City have been canceled to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

All routes are running on their normal schedules Thursday.