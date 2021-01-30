Shopping before potential winter storm

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With word of a potential winter storm comes the traditional winter preps.

That means getting to the grocery store which many people did on Saturday.

Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre was busy when we stopped there mid-afternoon.

Shoppers were there for the basics like bread, milk and eggs while others were getting their weekly order. But the weather seemed to be on almost everyone’s mind.

“With the weather forecast kind of being uncertain, it’s not as certain as we’d like it to be, we’re just like anything else. It’s been busy since we opened and we expect it to be busy right through the night,” said Robert Paul, Store Manager, Schiel’s Family Market.

“I don’t even know why people panic. Look, they’re all in here shopping. I mean I’m not worried about it. I just get like I said I just get the basic necessity, I’m fine,” said Sheila Glaser, Shopper, Larksville.