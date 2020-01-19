Shoppers stocked up on supplies before storm hit

(WBRE/WYOU) — Before the storm hit, some folks headed out to the supermarket rather than wait until travel became tricky.

That’s what we found at a Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre. Not many shoppers were out late Saturday morning but some who did were just looking for a few essentials.

“Mostly water for the kids. You know, my snacks or something I can chew on. That’s it basically,” Oswaldo Otero of Wilkes-Barre said.

The manager of Schiel’s says additional staff was brought on and inventory was increased all because of this first widespread snow of the new year.