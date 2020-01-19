Closings & Delays
Shoppers stocked up on supplies before storm hit

(WBRE/WYOU) — Before the storm hit, some folks headed out to the supermarket rather than wait until travel became tricky.

That’s what we found at a Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre. Not many shoppers were out late Saturday morning but some who did were just looking for a few essentials.

“Mostly water for the kids. You know, my snacks or something I can chew on. That’s it basically,” Oswaldo Otero of Wilkes-Barre said.

The manager of Schiel’s says additional staff was brought on and inventory was increased all because of this first widespread snow of the new year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

