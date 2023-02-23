DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A flood-prone street in Lackawanna County has been causing problems for surrounding businesses and shoppers for quite a while now, but it looks like that’s all about to change.

Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City has been given the nickname “Lake Commerce” because it floods so much.

The shoppers Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to Thursday told her repairs can’t be done soon enough.

“I wish they would fix that road!” said Ginger Kerchner of Springville.

People like Kerchner are wondering when Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City will be fixed.

Thursday, a good sign, as construction equipment and massive pipes appeared in the area.

“Thrilled, positively thrilled because it’s a big inconvenience, you can’t even get in here without going all the way down,” said Kerchner.

Commerce Boulevard, nicknamed “Lake Commerce,” is prone to flooding, and with the rain comes big problems for shoppers and businesses.

“It was a big inconvenience. Actually, it stopped people from shopping in the stores with commerce and everything. And once that flooded, you had to go around a few miles just to get to lower Dickson, and people were shocked on why it was such a long period of time for that to be closed down,” said Joseph Srebro of Dickson City.

The current pipe was put in more than two decades ago and it’s set to be replaced with a new one to help stop the flooding.

“It’s long overdue, it’s broken for years now. It is an inconvenience for everything else but it’s like everything else. You drive down the road there’s so many broken trees hanging on wires, nobody’s doing absolutely nothing, this is a disgrace,” said Tunkhannock resident Byron Singer.

Shoppers echoed similar sentiments to Eyewitness News, all eager for the project to begin.

“Oh, it’s terrible. Every time you try to come to Harbor Freight, Taco Bell, you have to go all the way around, there’s traffic, you can’t come through, it’s a nightmare, every time. Even with the traffic, you can’t come in, the red lights, it’s terrible,” said Zachary Curtin of Old Forge.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Dickson City borough manager for comment but we have not heard back.

It’s unknown how long the project will take to complete.