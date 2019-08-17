Shop Rite hiring and training center opens in Stroud Mall

(WBRE/WYOU) — A long-awaited supermarket project in the Poconos is almost complete.

Shop Rite opened a hiring and training center Friday afternoon in the Stroud Mall. The grocery store is hiring 150 new workers for the new supermarket opening at the mall this fall.

They’re looking for people to fill positions from cashiers to shelf stockers as well as jobs in the new in-store dining areas. Plenty of interested job seekers turned out for the opening of the center.

“Hopefully to be employed! I hear they have a lot of opportunities. They have a restaurant in there a whole bunch of stuff going on,” Michael Bailey said.

“We’re going to have Shop Rite from home, online grocery pickup and delivery so we’ll need personal shoppers who are passionate about picking out produce and meats. Also a really staffed and trained food service team,” Village Supermarket marketing manager Amanda Fischer said.

The training center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The current Shop Rite in Stroudsburg will close once the new location in the mall opens. 100 employees will transfer on top of the 150 newly hired people.