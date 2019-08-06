Shooting victim recalls experience of surviving George Banks mass shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Almost 37 years ago, a Luzerne County man carried out one of the largest mass shootings in America at the time.

Starting at a home on a narrow street in Wilkes-Barre, and then proceeding to a mobile home in Heather Highlands, George Banks shot thirteen people. Most of them were his own children and former girlfriends. Only one of them survived.

“It definitely took my breath away. I never expected to be shot,” James Olson said.

Olson was in the wrong place at the wrong time on September 25, 1982. George Banks, leaving his Schoolhouse Lane residence after murdering members of his own family, came across two young men in the street.

“He just walked up and had the gun at his side. He walked up and Ray (Hall, Olson’s friend) said, “I think I know you.” He shot him in the stomach and just turned the gun and shot me in the chest. I just fell to the ground. I don’t really remember much more than that,” Olson said.

Through recovering from a critical wound to surviving today, Olson has grown and says he can’t dwell on the past.

When asked if it would be fair to say he’s forgiven Banks for that night, Olson said “Oh, definitely. I don’t think he was in his right mind when he did, definitely. He did it, there’s no doubt about that. I think he’s serving his. Justice is working. The system is working. There’s a lot of people who disagree with that. They wish that he was put down, shot that night. But I changed over the years with it. I grew up, I guess you could say.”

Olson says keeping busy and spending time with family, along with therapy sessions keep him going.

The empty lot is all that remains of the carnage from so many years ago. Anyone dealing with the recent violence can take solace in Jim’s advice: Live life one day at a time.

“It was pretty much a blur, but I do remember the bullet hitting me of course. That’s all I remember, was just falling to the ground. That’s when the blood started pouring out of me,” Olson said.

Olson has a tattoo on his left shoulder. His daughter designed it. It commemorates surviving a deadly shooting. He’s also kept a scrapbook as a means of staying busy, something he says is key to moving on from that day.

“It’s not an easy thing. It’s definitely not easy to go on. But you have to go on every day, you can’t dwell in the past. I move forward every day,” Olson said.

He says it’s not easy to forget. There are challenges with overcoming tragedies.

“I’ve managed to move on in life, not stuck in the moment. For a lot of years, though I was. When I first got out of the hospital, I was afraid to go outside in the dark because that’s when I got shot, at night,” Olson said.

Olson has also given up hunting. The sounds of gunfire are unsettling for him. He now focuses on his health, his truck and time in therapy along with his daughter and grandchildren. They motivate him to stay positive and continue to live life to the fullest. It’s something he shares with the survivors of recent mass shootings.

“Like I said, my heart goes out to all the people that were shot and who got killed. I know what they’re going through. Definitely, I know what they’re going through,” Olson said.

Olson credits his family as being his biggest supporters. They have helped him not only survive but thrive and keep moving forward.