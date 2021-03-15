Shooting suspect turns self in

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A shooting suspect in Lackawanna County has turned himself in to police.

24-year-old Caleb Farrell turned himself in at Scranton Police headquarters Sunday. He was wanted on charges from a shooting on Vine Street Saturday night.

According to police, Farrell was involved in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend before he pulled out a gun and shot in the air several times. He is charged with reckless endangerment of another person, and disorderly conduct.

Farrell is at the Lackawanna County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail.

