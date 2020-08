PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News is on the scene of a shooting incident in Plymouth.







A friend of the victim tells Eyewitness News the victim was shot inside a gold car near Ferry Street in Plymouth and drove himself to his Jeanette Street home.

The suspect fled on foot and the search is ongoing. The victim was shot inside of a gold car, their condition is unknown.

We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.