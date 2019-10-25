Shining a light on new Shine Center at Kistler Elementary

(WBRE/WYOU) — An after-school program in Wilkes-Barre was shining a light on its new center in Luzerne County.

Shine After School Program of Luzerne County at Wilkes University celebrated National Lights On For After School Day by holding a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the opening of the new Shine Center at Kistler Elementary. Students who spoke at the event stressed just how important these after-school programs are to them.

“We do our homework in the music room…in the music room and then we will ask Miss Bree if we can go to a center,” student Jayden McCloe said.

Local, state and school officials who were in attendance praised what this after-school program does for these students as it helps promote STEAM or science, technology, engineering, arts and math learning.

