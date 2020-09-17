Shikellamy School District announces 500 people permitted at outdoor competitions

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Thursday, the Shikellamy School District announced a total of 500 people will be permitted at outdoor athletic competitions. Out of the 500, 222 of the individuals comprise of athletes, coaches, band members, cheerleaders, and those assisting with the game.

With the support of City Council, the school district says that they will distribute two tickets for each athlete and band member in a stadium event. The opposing team will receive at least one ticket per athlete.

Spectators who receive a ticket will need to bring the ticket as well as a $5 for the entrance fee.

Each spectator will need to wear a face covering at all times as well as practice social distancing.

Other COVID-19 precautions include hand sanitizer throughout the stadium, fencing that separates home and away sides and additional portable bathrooms. The concessions will not be available.

For fans who will not be able to attend, live streaming information, to watch the Braves at home, will be available on the Shikellamy School District’s athletics page.