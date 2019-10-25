Sheriff’s deputy hanging up his saddle after 14 years

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Integrity, dignity, and dedication. Those are the words many use to describe a local sheriff’s deputy who’s retiring after many years of service and hanging up his saddle.

Lackawanna County Sheriff Deputy John Padula is gripping his partner’s harness a little bit tighter Friday afternoon. 22-year-old Alex is officially retired.

“Great for him. Sad for me,” Padula said.

Alex has been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years. Padula is the last and one of three riders to care and work alongside the horse for the past five years.

“I remember the first concert I ever rode with him and I asked him to take care of me and I said if you take care of me I’ll take care of you and that’s the situation we’ve had ever since,’ Padula said.

“He’s unique that he’s a gentle giant,” Lackawanna County Deputy Sheriff Jesse Van Deusen said.

In 2004 Van Deusen was the first deputy assigned to work with and help train the new member. He gives credit to the assigned riders who followed in his footsteps.

“Consistency has to stay there and they fulfilled that which made Alex the horse he is today,” Van Deusen said.

The gentle giant was donated when he was seven years old. During his tenure at the department, he patrolled large crowds, attended public events, presidential visits and more honorable services.

“He’s going to go some place where he does not have to get on a horse trailer and travel, you know, to do a job,” Van Deusen said.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better home for him to go to. It’s good for him. He’s close by which is good for us. And he deserves it,” Padula said.

Alex’s plans for retirement including relaxation, eating, and sleeping. Alex will enjoy retirement on a private lot about 10 miles from Merli-Sarnoski Park which was his home for 14 years.

Past deputies who worked with the gentle giant received an open invitation to visit and ride Alex anytime.